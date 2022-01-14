Government of Montserrat Extends Remote Work for Civil Service

A memorandum from the Deputy Governor’s Office states “Following a review of the most recent reports issued by the Ministry of Health and advice from health authorities on the status of COVID-19 on Montserrat, the period of remote and flexible working for public officers has been extended to Monday 31st January 2022. This decision was made primarily to reduce mobility and transmission of the virus on island.

“Effective Monday 17th January 2022 to Monday 31st January 2022, the standard opening hours for government services offered to the public will be 9am to 2pm daily.

“As is the present case, while remote working remains the preferred mode, there are some staff who will be required to physically report to work to deliver critical government operations and services. Managers are therefore being asked to continue to employ both on site and flexible working arrangements based on the operational requirements of their Ministries and Departments as well as the services offered to the public.

“Managers are also expected to aim for maximum flexibility where employees with parental responsibilities are concerned, given the current arrangements for learning and instruction. Heads must continue to work with individual employees to find the right balance between productivity and the preservation of the health and wellbeing of all staff.

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads are advised to refer to the Government of Montserrat’s Flexible Working Policy as a guide for determining flexible working arrangements. Staff are expected to comply with instructions from Heads of Departments with respect to all

arrangements for flexible work schedules.

“Employees should continue to observe all COVID-19 related precautions to include the wearing of face coverings and minimizing contact with other persons. Further communication would be issued to advise on arrangements beyond Monday 31st January 2022,” the memorandum stated.

