Curfew and School Closure Extended Until February 1

(press release) The Government of Montserrat has extended the COVID-19 Suppression Measures, including the curfew, as stipulated in the Public Health (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) ORDER S.R.O. 2 OF 22 until February 1, 2022 at 5:00a.m.

This decision was taken following Cabinet’s assessment of the technical advice from Health Officials. The amendment is published in Public Health (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) (AMENDMENT) ORDER S.R.O. 3 OF 22.

Therefore, the current curfew 8:00p.m. to 5:00a.m. will be extended, expiring on February 1 at 5:00a.m. Additionally, the public gathering limit of 15 persons will remain in place during this period.

As it relates to the work and schools, flexible working arrangements, as well as remote working where possible will be maintained for another two weeks, while schools will consider and or continue online learning (remote learning).

For ease of reference, details of S.R.O. 2 of 22 which were previously published and which will remain in place until February 1, 2022 have been pasted below:

Information previously published:

As it relates to the night-time curfew, individuals are not allowed in a public place between 8:00p.m. to 5:00a.m. daily. The exceptions are as follows:

(a) A person employed as an essential service provider if that person offers the service based on a twenty-four-hour shift system;

(b) A person employed to offer a service ancillary to an essential service provider if that person offers the service based on a twenty-four-hour shift system;

(c) A person who is seeking medical attention;

(d) A person who goes to the airport or seaport for the purpose of departing from Montserrat, provided that the person is not in a public place earlier than 5 a.m.; or

(e) A person who goes to the airport or seaport for the purpose of transporting a person departing from Montserrat, but the person shall not be in a public place earlier than 5 a.m.

However, the Minister of Health may, in exceptional circumstances, give a person written permission to be in a public place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The essential service providers are as follows:

(a) air traffic (including meteorological, telecommunication, security, fire and crash services connected with airports) services;

(b) fire, prison, defence force or police services;

(c) medical, health, hospital, infirmary or nursing home services;

(d) telecommunications or broadcasting services;

(e) water, electricity or sanitation services;

(f) immigration, custom or postal services;

(g) services connected with sittings of the Legislative Assembly and meetings of Cabinet;

(h) services connected with the Judiciary;

(i) services connected with oil-refining and with the loading, distribution; transportation or retail of petroleum fuel, liquefied natural gas or any renewable energy source;

(j) airport, seaport, civil aviation or ferry services; or

(k) services connected with essential government functions as determined by the Deputy Governor;

(l) a service that it is granted permission to operate

Freedom to move and operate between 5 a.m. and 8 p.m.

During the 5:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. period individuals are allowed to be in a public place. A business or organisation that is permitted to operate shall cease to operate no later than 8 p.m. daily and may resume operations no earlier than 5 a.m. the following day. Therefore, businesses must stop their operations at a time which ensures that an employee is not in a public place at 8:00p.m.

Restriction on visitation

Until February 1, 2022 individuals are not allowed to visit:

(a) the home or place of occupancy of a person who is in self-quarantine;

(b) designated quarantine facility or place of isolation except with prior approval of the Chief Medical Officer;

(c) a patient in the hospital;

(d) a person in a residential care establishment or facility; or

(e) a detainee or prisoner in a correctional facility.

However, if prior approval is received from the hospital, the manager or owner of a residential care establishment or facility or the Superintendent of Prisons then visits to those institutions (Hospital, Residential Care Facility and Prison) are allowed

Owners of restaurants, cook-shops or other similar business are allowed to offer the following services:

(a) collection of orders between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.;

(b) food delivery service between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and

dine-in service between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

If a collection of order service is being offered, the owner must ensure that only one customer is permitted to enter the premises to collect or pay for the order.

For food delivery services, the person receiving the food delivery shall practice social distancing during the process of the food delivery.

Business owners that have not previously submitted plans to the Minister of Health for approval to operate dinning-in services must do so before offering such services. Businesses with previously approved plans are not required to submit again.

Operations OF BARS

The owner of a bar, rum shop or other similar business may—

(a) offer a take-away service between the hours of 5 a.m. and 7:30 p.m; and

(b) allow customers to sit in the bar or rum between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

However, if a bar, rum shop or other similar business intends to allow customers to sit in the business place, a plan must be submitted that sets out the seating policy, table spacing policy and the sanitisation plan of the business to the Minister of Health for approval. If one has already been submitted and approved, then the business establishment does not need to resubmit.

The owner of a bar, rum shop or other similar business shall— (a) ensure that staff and customers practice social distancing; and comply with any direction or guideline issued by the Minister regarding cleaning, sanitisation and other precautions.

Barbershops, beauty salons, spas and other similar business must only offer services by appointments only. Therefore, no walk-ins are allowed.

The entry requirements for Montserrat, the allowed to enter categories and the quarantine periods for unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals have not been changed. All previously established protocols guiding the operations of bus and taxi operators, bars, barbershops salons and spas remain in place. All protocols on the use of mandatory sanitization stations and the wearing of face-coverings remain unchanged.

The SROs can be read on the government website, at the following link:

(COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) ORDER S.R.O. 2 OF 22 SRO-No-2-of-2022-Public-Health-COVID-19-Suppression-Order.pdf (www.gov.ms)

Public Health (COVID-19 SUPPRESSION) (AMENDMENT) ORDER S.R.O. 3 OF 22 Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (Amendment) Order (www.gov.ms)