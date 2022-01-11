Sharlene Lindsay named new Head of Planning & Production at the Montserrat Arts Council

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is pleased to announce that Sharlene Lindsay has been selected as the new Head of Planning & Production effective January 1, 2022.

Lindsay has been with the MAC since its formation in 2014, serving as the Media & Outreach Officer. Prior to this, she worked with the Department of Culture as the Cultural Officer since 2012. She is a carnival mas producer, launching Island Diva Mas in 2010, now the island’s premier mas band. A popular host for national events and a familiar face on TV shows including Emerald Vibes TV and D’ Cultural Show, Lindsay has a unique understanding of Montserrat’s cultural environment and its needs.

Miss Lindsay is an integral part of the planning and execution of all of the festivals, workshops and community events that we support,” said Kenneth Silcott, Director of the MAC. The entire cultural community respects her commitment to supporting their initiatives and the board and I are happy to appoint her to this new position.”

As Head of Planning & Production, Lindsay will be responsible for creating, developing and supporting the programmes and priorities of the Montserrat Arts Council. She is expected to liaise and assist with private stakeholders as well as other government agencies to manage the MAC’s resources and facilities, to support events geared towards Montserrat’s cultural agenda.

“MAC prides itself on creating unique and visually appealing productions for our events. The training and support received through the organisation over the years has prepared me for the responsibility of this new role,” Lindsay stated. “Operating as Head of Planning & Production is an opportunity to solidify my support for the critical work that this organisation delivers for the people of Montserrat. I am looking forward to continuing my work with the team, who are a part of my extended family.”

The new appointment comes on the heels of another successful execution of a hybrid December carnival by the Arts Council staff and volunteers. Learn more about the work of the council on their Facebook page @montserratartscouncil.