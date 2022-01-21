Premier of Montserrat Congratulates Barbados PM on Her Re-Election

(Press Release) – On behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, the Premier, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell has extended heartiest congratulations to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) on a successful return to office, for a second term.

Prime Minister Mottley and the BLP celebrated a landslide victory at the polls in the January 19, 2022 General Elections in the Republic of Barbados.

Premier Farrell said Hon. Mottley’s policy achievements as Prime Minister and passionate advocacy for the Caribbean have distinguished her as an illustrious and dynamic leader.

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s successes during her first term in Office, Premier Farrell noted that Montserrat has watched Barbados with admiration and pride as Hon. Mottley restored economic stability to Barbados and moved the country from a monarchical system to a Republic.

He further extended best wishes to the Caribbean leader in her second term in office, anticipating continued work for the advancement of Montserrat and Barbados, whilst strengthening the special bond shared as fellow Member States of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).