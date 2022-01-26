International Animation Writers Workshop 2022 W/ SpongeBob Staff Writer, Richard Pursel and Director/Animator/Writer of the Sky Princess, Dara Harper

Workshop Application Open Registration from – January 18, 2022, to February 2, 2022

Workshop Dates:

Workshop Start Date: February 2, 2022 / Workshop End Date: February 11, 2022

Workshop Duration: 2 Weeks (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only)

Cost: US$175 for Caribbean nationals | US$300 for International residents | GY35,000 for Guyanese nationals

Register Now Here – https://bit.ly/ganwritersworkshop

About the Animation Writers Workshop:

This two-week Workshop (February 2-11) teaches primarily Guyanese and Caribbean nationals how to create their own 3-page animation scripts with a comedy/funny genre focus. This Workshop was designed to challenge Guyanese and Caribbean artists, animators, writers and creators to create narratives about Guyana and Caribbean culture that could be consumed and understood by global audiences. It is also aimed at creating cross-cultural collaborations with Guyanese and Caribbean diaspora and international writers with an interest in creating animation and TV content featuring Guyanese and Caribbean culture.

The ultimate purpose of this Workshop is to strengthen the skills capacity of all attendees and to be a space for long-form and short-form animation writing and story development. Work created in this Workshop will be published in many outlets including video generated content by all attendees pitching their script. The videos generated by attendees pitching their scripts will be posted on social media for public voting.

Summary: It’s for Guyanese and Caribbean Nationals or International Writers interested in Guyanese and Caribbean culture to develop scripts turning Guyanese stories into animation scripts for production.

What does the Workshop Offer?

This 5-day workshop will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only between the Workshop period of February 2 – 11, 2022. It will provide attendees with group workshopping, writing training and structuring of a 3-page animation script with a comic focus.

From the writers of SpongeBob and The Sky Princess, workshop days will feature animation script mappings, outlines and structure, idea discussions, collaboration among writers, story brainstorming and script production. On Non-Workshop days between the Workshop period (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) attendees will have take-home assignments to present on subsequent Workshop days during the Workshop period. Attendees will have time to work on their own scripts, receive individual and group feedback and participate in group discussions to perfect their scripts for the pitches.

Top scripts and participants will receive an opportunity to work on a paid animation project.

Who should apply to participate in this Workshop?

This Animation Writers Workshop is open to a general audience. However, our ideal participants are Guyanese and Caribbean nationals who are fiction and non-fiction writers, authors, poets, spoken word artists, singers, songwriters, musicians, filmmakers, animators, artists and persons professionally seeking to enter the animation industry through writing and storytelling. The Workshop is also open to the Guyanese and Caribbean Diaspora as well as international animation writers seeking to tell Guyanese and Caribbean stories through mainstream animation and TV.

Please note that this Workshop will be conducted in English and participants are accepted for the development of English language scripts with variations of Caribbean creole, dialect and slang translatable to their English equivalent.

Accepted participants are expected to attend Zoom sessions on Workshop Days and complete take-home assessments on non-Workshop Days.

Animation Writers Workshop Schedule:

Open Lecture and Information Session: January 31, 2022

Animation Writers Workshop Day 1: February 2, 2022

Animation Writers Workshop Day 2: February 4, 2022

Animation Writers Workshop Day 3: February 7, 2022

Animation Writers Workshop Day 4: February 9, 2022

Animation Writers Workshop Day 5: February 11, 2022

Script Video Pitches: February 12 – 13, 2022

Pitch Announcement Winners: February 15, 2022

Job Placement Invitations: February 30, 2022

Organizers of this Animation Writers Workshop

This event is hosted by:

GAN Studios, a studio powered by the Guyana Animation Network (GAN) Inc., in collaboration with Richard Pursel, Storyboard Artist and Writer of SpongeBob Squarepants, and Dara Harper,

Author and Animator of The Sky Princess.

The Organizing Team behind the Workshop is comprised of:

Jubilanté Cutting, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Animation Network (GAN) Inc.

Francine Leitch, Director and Lead Designer of the Guyana Animation Network(GAN) Inc.

Martin Massiah, Animation Executive and International Business Development Expert, Owner of Massiah Capital Animation

How to Register for this Animation Writers Workshop:

It is important to follow all steps in registering for the Workshop to attend.

Step 1: Complete the Registration Form – Register here: http://bit.ly/ganwritersworkshop

Step 2: Pay your Workshop Fee – Collect Payment Information – Email info@animateguyana.com

Step 3: Submit your proof of Payment – Submit Screenshot and Document

Step 4: Access Workshop Material and Zoom Log in Information