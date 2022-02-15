Public Gatherings Numbers Increased to 75

The Government of Montserrat has increased the number of persons allowed to gather in a public place to 75.

As of 5AM, Monday February 14, 2022, S.R.O 9 of 2022 took effect with amendments to the previous Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.2) Order, (S.R.O. 5 of 2022). In addition to the increase in the number for large gatherings, the order also makes the following amendments:

The definition or classification of a non-resident technician has been expanded. Non-Resident technician means a person who travels to Montserrat for the purpose of assisting with certification and maintenance of equipment. The definition now includes a vaccinated medical specialist engaged by a public or private entity who travels to Montserrat for no more than 10 days.

A professional person now means a person whose job requires one year training or work experience and whose job is not of a temporary or seasonal nature; and a person whose job requires a diploma or certification and whose job is not of a temporary or seasonal nature or

The testing period for a fully-vaccinated person who enters Montserrat and is in quarantine is now three to five days after entering Montserrat. Once the test shows that the individual is negative for COVID-19, he or she will be released from quarantine. Previously, the testing period for a fully vaccinated person was three to four days after entry.

S.R.O. 9 of 2022 expires on March 31, 2022 at 5AM.

The S.R.O is available on the Government website, under the Attorney General’s page. The S.R.O. can be accessed at the following direct link: https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SRO-No-9-of-2022-Public-Health-COVID-19-Suppression-No.2-Amendment-Order.pdf