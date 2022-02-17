Ministry of Health to Conduct Household Survey on NCDs

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has launched a health survey aimed at determining the local prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and mental health disorders; as well as common risky behaviours that make residents prone to ill health in the future.

Over the course of the next two (2) weeks, randomly selected households will be visited by trained surveyors from the Ministry of Health. All occupants of the household over the age of 18 will be asked to participate by answering a series of simple questions. All responses are confidential and no names will be recorded or responses linked to an address. Translators will be on hand for

participants wishing to respond in their first language of Spanish or Haitian creole.

Participation is voluntary. However, residents are encouraged to assist the Ministry as the information received from this exercise will be used to improve health policies and services and better meet the health needs of the community.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services thanks you for your cooperation as we work together to improve our health and wellness.