Montserrat Hosts Students from Bard College at Simon Rock for Spring Semester 2022

The Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports welcomes the first full semester cohort of students and faculty from Bard College at Simon’s Rock. After 4 years of planning the group of 16 will be resident on island for the spring academic semester, 2022.

Bard College at Simon’s Rock has facilitated service-learning trips to Montserrat since 2014, several of their alumni have returned to conduct research projects, generally in environmental studies. The institution offered a scholarship to a Montserrat resident in 2017 which was successfully assigned to Jenalyn Weekes who graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology.

The core curriculum incudes a course in sustainability and environmental studies, a social science seminar focused on life histories in Montserrat, environmental law and a service learning course. The service learning component includes work with the Montserrat National Trust, the Mountain Chicken Program, coral reef restoration, agricultural development, green energy systems, and waste management projects.

Program Director, Dr. Thomas Coote stated, “The program is a tremendous opportunity to engage with the people of Montserrat, to learn what they believe is important to achieving a sustainable future, and provides necessary life experience for our students to become productive global citizens.”

Permanent Secretary(ag) Ministry of Education, Mr. Lyston Skerritt said, “The Ministry of Education is excited about this new strategic partnership. This presents a new model of engaging higher education institutions and new approaches for foreign investment through education. We look forward to the continued expansion of the program in coming years.”

The students will remain on island until the semester ends in May 2022.