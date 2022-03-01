$210,000 Disbursed from Enterprise Development Scheme

Twelve local businesses have been approved to receive funds from the government’s Enterprise Development Scheme (EDS).

According to a statement from the Government Information Unit, the Ministry of Finance & Economic Management is ready to disburse the first tranche of awards under the scheme launched in late 2021.

The 12 businesses will be awarded a total of $210,000 from this fund and have started the process of receiving their payments. These businesses represent a cross section of the local economy, to include ICT, Hospitality, Agriculture, Health & Wellness and local Craft and Souvenirs’,” the statement added.

A second tranche is in the final stage of preparation and will be announced shortly.

The Ministry of Finance expressed thanks to the applicants for their continued patience and has stated that it “will continue to meet the mandate of this scheme as we work together for the future development of the country”.

The business community is advised that the EDS programme is on-going and will continue to accept applications.

For information on how to apply, please contact the EDS Officer on telephone 396-1374 or email edsmontserrat@gmail.com