Montserrat’s New Governor to Be Sworn in On April 6

Governor Designate Sarah Tucker, accompanied by her husband Howard, will arrive in Montserrat on the afternoon of Tuesday April 5, ahead of being sworn in as Governor on Wednesday 6 April at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Mrs. Tucker said “I am honoured to be representing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and am committed to working with and for the benefit of the people of Montserrat.

She and Howard are looking forward to exploring Montserrat and learning about its rich culture, amazing wildlife and sampling the legendary goat water dish.

You can now follow the new Governor on Twitter on @SarahGeorgina68