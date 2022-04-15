Junior Calypso and Gospel Competition Sunday at the Cultural Centre

Junior calypso is back!

The Montserrat Union of Teachers (M.U.T) will host the 22nd edition of the Junior Calypso Competition in tandem with its inaugural Gospel Competition on Sunday at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

Starting at 5PM, eight singers will compete in the gospel category and nine in the calypso show which follows at 7PM.

Four of the nine calypsonians will be competing for the first time.

In the gospel show, the performers are: