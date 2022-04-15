Junior Calypso and Gospel Competition Sunday at the Cultural Centre

Junior calypso is back!
The Montserrat Union of Teachers (M.U.T) will host the 22nd edition of the Junior Calypso Competition in tandem with its inaugural Gospel Competition on Sunday at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.
Starting at 5PM, eight singers will compete in the gospel category and nine in the calypso show which follows at 7PM.
Four of the nine calypsonians will be competing for the first time.
In the gospel show, the performers are:
Artist – Stage Name – Song – Age – School
- Natali Dubreus – Princess Nats – Hallelujah – 11 – Lookout Primary
- Claricia Chambers – Claricia – Oceans – 15 – MSS
- Roneike Duncan – Roneike – I Give Myself Away – 16 – MSS
- Azaar Mitchell – Truly Blessed – In the Valley, He Restoreth my soul – 17 – MSS
- Jesumene Pierre – Jesumene – Capable God – 17 – Montserrat Community College
- Auloni Bramble-Persaud – Mighty Warrior – Goodness of God – 12 – Lookout Primary
- Sheviyana Thomas – Calypso Blessings – Ten Thousand Reasons – 13 – MSS
In the calypso show, the performers are:
Artist – Stage Name – Song – Age – School
- Yaritza Alcala – Vendetta Yari – A Simple Song – 14 – MSS
- Tray Boyle – Mighty Tray – We Need a Vaccine – 11 – Lookout Primary
- Letrel Boyle – Freedom at Last – 13 – MSS
- Tinashe Eshe – Rin Tin Tin – A Child’s View -14 – MSS
- Cynthia Farrell – Sunshine – Covid You Can’t Stop Me – 12 – Lookout Primary
- Cayson Lewis – Mighty Lewis – Social Media Addiction – 10 – Brades Primary
- Yashiva Faulknor – Stop de War – 16 – MSS
- Raymer Sierra – Raymer Styles – Lockdown – 14 – MSS,
- Shevlyana Thomas – Calypso Blessings – COVID-19 – 13 – MSS
Tickets are $15 for adults and children under 13 pay $10. Combo tickets for both shows are $25.