Tourism Minister Leads Delegation to the US

The Premier, Hon. Joseph E Farrell will be on overseas duty from April 23 to May 5, 2022, as he will be attending meetings in Miami and Washington DC.

Premier Farrell, whose portfolio includes Tourism, will attend the Seatrade Cruise Global Conference in Miami Beach, Florida from Monday April 25 to Thursday April 28, 2022. His delegation will include the Director of Tourism, Rosetta West-Gerald; Project Manager at the Tourism Division, Charlesworth Phillip and Private Sector Representative, Tour Operator, Roselyn Cassell-Sealey.

In addition to their attendance at the conference which includes workshops, the Montserrat delegation will also attend meetings with several cruise liners and will have an opportunity to display Montserrat branded collateral during the Expo which runs from April 26 to 28.

The Montserrat Port Development project will also be highlighted during the weeklong activities.

The Seatrade Cruise Global Conference provides an opportunity for professionals in the cruise and Tourism sectors to network and share ideas and information on travel and tourism best practices. This year’s State of the Global Cruise Industry keynote will explore responsible tourism practices, as well as its commitment to deliver memorable travel experiences that make cruising the best way to see the world.

Following this meeting, the Premier and Minister of Finance will travel to Washington D.C. for the May 1-4, 2022, Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT) Global Annual Meeting – Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB).

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the CAB Member Banks to network with North American Banks at the largest correspondent banking event in the United States where industry professionals will be able to network, conduct bilateral meetings and engage in topical discussions and sessions on the industry.

There will also be a Caribbean Bank Roundtable on May 2, 2022 where BAFT and CAB will convene a group of Caribbean and US Banks along with respective governments together in one room to discuss challenges in correspondent banking for the Caribbean community and opportunities to engage for North America banks.