Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Temporarily Reduces in Person Services

As Montserrat continues to experience an increase in COVID-19 cases, Bank of Montserrat Ltd. has not been immune from the effects. To protect staff and customers, bank officials announced today it will be reducing its face-to-face services as of Friday, May 6, 2022.

General Manager Baldwin Taylor said that the bank is currently operating with a significantly reduced staff complement and to protect team members and the public there will be limited services offered inside the banking hall at Brades.

“We will limit the number of people allowed in the banking hall to 15 people at a time,” Taylor added. “We will also allow customers to deposit both cheques and cash via the express deposit box, temporarily while the new measures are in place.”

Customers will continue to receive face-to-face assistance for the encashment of cheques, processing personal deposits and withdrawals. Corporate deposits should be made using the night depository service.

It is strongly recommended that customers utilise BOM’s mobile banking app to order cheques, request wire transfers, check bank balances, and transfer funds. The bank’s ATM card can be used to make purchases at major supermarkets and grocers, restaurants, and household suppliers on island.

As a further protective measure the bank’s premises will undergo regular deep cleaning and sanitisation to ensure the safety of all.

For assistance with setting up your mobile bank ID or other online banking solutions, please call 664-491-3843.

Banking hours remain the same Monday to Thursday 8AM to 2PM and Friday’s 8AM to 3PM. The Bank will provide further updates should the situation change.