MUL and Government of Montserrat Wins Renewable Energy Award

The Government of Montserrat and Montserrat Utilities Limited’s (MUL) 1 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage project copped the Best Distributed Generation Project award at the 14th annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) held in Miami.

The annual CREF Industry Awards recognizes excellence in projects, programs and people driving forward the clean energy transition in the Caribbean The Awards were established to recognize those leaders in the Caribbean energy sector who are making a lasting impact on

the development of resilient and renewable energy systems in the region. The organisers said the award recipients were selected by an industry-leading Advisory Committee.

THE CATEGORIES & WINNERS OF THE CREF 2022 INDUSTRY AWARDS:

● 2021-22 Caribbean Energy Leader MVP: Deputy Premier The Hon. Walter Roban, Government of Bermuda

● Best Distributed Generation Project: 1 MW Solar and Storage Project, Montserrat Utilities Limited and Government of Montserrat

● Best E-Mobility Project: Introduction of Electric Mobility into Public Transportation, Barbados Transport Board

● Best Energy Efficiency Project: Energy Efficient Retrofit of Public Streetlights, Government of Barbados

● Best Energy Storage Project: Chub Cay Microgrid by Compass Solar Systems Limited, Bahamas

● Best ESG Project: Cossma Yabucoa Clinic, Puerto Rico, Elum Energy & Pura Energia

● Best Green Hydrogen Project: CEOG by HDF ENERGY, French Guiana

● Best Microgrid Project: Highbourne Cay PV Microgrid by Bahamas Energy and Solar Supplies & Solar Island Energy, Bahamas

● Best Renewable Energy Financing: CIBC FirstCaribbean

● Best Resilience Project: Ragged Island Microgrid Project by Bahamas Power & Light

● Best Utility Scale Projects:

○ Bermuda Airport Solar Project by the Government of Bermuda & Saturn Power Inc.

○ Parque Solar Girasol by Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Haina, S.A., Dominican Republic

Advisory Committee Member Christopher Burgess, Director, RMI Island Energy Program stated “The 2022 CREF Project Award winners exceeded our wildest expectations in terms of what was possible during the pandemic. We were moved by the progress on microgrids at

critical facilities, by ground-breaking utility scale solar and unprecedented battery storage, by distributed solutions that underscore new utility business models, by game-changing electric bus fleets and by innovative financing. The list is long and impressive.”

“The successful implementation of sustainable energy projects in the Caribbean region is a critical factor for the competitiveness and survival of our present and future populations.” said Committee Member Charlin Bodley, CCREEE, “The high quality of projects submitted for this year’s CREF Awards gives me huge encouragement for what is to come in the region’s energy transition.”

For more information on CREF, please visit the event hub at http://newenergyevents.com/cref/