Young Woman Dies From COVID-19 Complications

A young Montserratian resident succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on Saturday evening.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services had indicated late Saturday that a young adult had been hospitalised Friday due to the virus. The patient had been in critical condition and required ventilatory support. Officials said she had no underlying medical conditions and was unvaccinated.

The young woman who was in her early 20s died Saturday night.

Active COVID-19 cases on the island rose to 363 on Saturday. Another patient was hospitalised Saturday due to the virus.

From Thursday May 12 to noon Saturday May 14, 2022, a total of 47 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded (38 on Friday and 9 on Saturday). The 47 new cases were all locally transmitted. The Ministry also recorded 38 recoveries during the reporting period. 819 persons are in quarantine.

Officials encourage infected people to seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms (e.g. chest pain and shortness of breath) by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496.7437 or 493.4755.

The Ministry expresses condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.