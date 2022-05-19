Six Hospitalised with COVID-19 Complications, Active Cases Dropping

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is today reporting that during the period 12:01p.m. Tuesday May 17, 2022, to noon Thursday May 19, 2022, a total of 25 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded (11 on Wednesday and 14 on Thursday). Twenty-four of the cases were locally transmitted and one imported.

The Ministry also recorded 99 recoveries during the reporting period. Therefore, the total number of active cases in Montserrat is 230.

560 persons are in quarantine and six persons have been hospitalised. The six are from various age groups.

The public is reminded that COVID-19 can be severe and lead to long lasting complications or death. Residents should therefore take all measures to protect themselves from the virus by practicing good hand hygiene, wearing face coverings in public spaces, adhering to quarantine and isolation protocols, and vaccinating against this potentially deadly virus.

Additionally, infected people should seek medical attention at the earliest signs of severe symptoms such as shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and chest pains; by contacting the Flu-Hotline at 496.7437 or 493.4755.