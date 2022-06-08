ECCB Outreach Mission to Montserrat Begins Today

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine begins a three-day visit to Montserrat today, as part of his 2022 round of Country Outreach Missions.

According to a release from the ECCB, Governor Antoine is scheduled to commence his engagements with a meeting with Premier and Minister of Finance Joseph Farrell, who is also the current Chairman of the Monetary Council. The ECCB head will pay a courtesy call on the Governor of Montserrat, Her Excellency Sarah Tucker before meeting with the Cabinet, where Governor Antoine will present and take questions on the ECCU’s Performance and Prospects. He and his team will also meet with Leader of the Opposition, Paul Lewis.

On Thursday, June 9 from 8PM to 9PM, Governor Antoine will be interviewed by Mrs. Viona Alexander-Smith, Head of the Government Information Unit. The interview will air live on both the ECCB and the Montserrat Government Information Unit’s Facebook pages and YouTube channels. The public is encouraged to join the conversation with Governor Antoine, who will be taking calls from audience members.

On Friday, June 10, Governor Antoine and his team will make presentations on the ECCU’s Performance and Prospects to the Bank of Montserrat Limited and the Social Partners including: the Christian Council, the Chamber of Commerce and the Business Council, as well as trade unions, non-governmental organisations and youth.

Governor Antoine and the ECCB delegation will also meet with the Principal, staff and students of the Brades Primary School, the ECCB’s Mentorship School in Montserrat. The ECCB’s Mentorship Programme is executed in one primary school in each of the eight ECCB member countries.

The ECCB delegation to Montserrat includes Dr. Emefa Sewordor, Head of the Advisory Services Unit, Governor’s Immediate Office; Ms. Shermalon Kirby Acting Director of the Corporate Relations Department and Mr. Leon Bullen, Economist in the Research, Statistics and Data Analytics Department.

Montserrat is the second stop on the Governor’s 2022 round of Country Outreach Missions, which began with a visit to Anguilla from May 04-06.

The Country Outreach Missions align with the vision and priorities for the ECCB set out in its Citizen Engagement and Stakeholder Relations Strategy, which was introduced early into Governor Antoine’s first term.

Check out the ECCB Connects Facebook Page to follow Governor Antoine’s Country Outreach Visit to Montserrat.