Montserrat’s Top Cop Now President of Regional Heads of Police Association

Montserrat’s Commissioner of Police Steve Foster has been elected as the new President of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP).

During the 36th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the association in Nassau from May 30-June 3, 2022, Foster took over the reins from St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Police Commissioner Colin O. John.

Foster previously served as First Vice President from 2019.

“Maximising Partnerships to Mitigate Transnational Organized Crime in the era of COVID-19”, was the theme of the conference and general meeting for the group established in 1987.

The ACCP comprises Commissioners of Police/Chiefs of Police from 25 Caribbean countries, namely: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, French Antilles, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad, and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands and the United States Virgin Island.

The police heads presented and discussed security matters including Transnational Organized Crime; an Analysis of Global Threat, trends and emerging trends in the COVID Era; the Role of the Diplomatic Security/ Regional Security Officer in the Caribbean in Stemming Transnational Organized Crime; Drug Trafficking in the Era of COVID: An Analysis Solutions and Technologies for Public Safety; Incorporating Social Media into Criminal Investigations ; Emerging Technologies in Law Enforcement; Digital Transformation and Modernization of Investigations; Law Enforcement Administration Development; and Effective Management; Police Operations, and Emerging Trends in Cybercrime and the use of Technology to stymie the Trend.

Along with the Commissioners of Police/Chiefs of Police there were representatives and other key stakeholders from other agencies/ organizations at the AGM. These included the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executive; the Regional Security System (RSS); CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS); Crime Stoppers Bahamas; the Caribbean Federation of Police Welfare Associations (CFPWA); the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI); Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Bureau of International Narcotics.

Serving along with Commissioner Foster will be Commissioner of Grenada Edvin Martin as first vice president; Commissioner Trevor Botting of the Turks and Caicos Islands, second vice president; and Commissioner of the RSVGPF, Colin John as immediate past president and Secretary/Treasurer.

The 2023 AGM and Conference is tentatively scheduled to take place in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

