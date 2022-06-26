Rotary Club of Montserrat Teams Up with Ralph Remi to Launch Reusable Bags

In keeping with Rotary International’s focus on supporting the environment, the local arm of the club is making available reusable bags to the Montserrat community.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat (RCM) announced on the weekend that it had collaborated with entrepreneur Ralph Remi on their project to distribute reusable bags on the island. This is an initiative to support the discontinuation of plastic bag usage here.

RCM President Siobhan Tuitt said in the release “As a newly added area of focus the Rotary Club of Montserrat shares an interest in conserving and protecting our environment.”

The project was made possible through generous sponsorship from King Ocean Solutions and Prestige Rentals.

Ralph Remi, owner of both companies said “As the world is moving in the direction to lessen its carbon emissions and footprint, it was important for me to support the initiative of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, in making this successful. I supported the Club because it is very important to start by being the change you want to see.”

This was one of the club’s major projects for the year 2021/2022. In the coming weeks, 294 reusable bags, through Rotary’s general membership, will be distributed to the Montserrat community.