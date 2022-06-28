Rotary Club of Montserrat Rehabilitates Second Household in Sweeney’s

The Rotary Club of Montserrat has enhanced a second residential building in the Sweeney’s community. These efforts were executed after the club saw the need for additional support in the area after restoring an adjacent home that had shown deterioration.

According to a release from the organisation, the home renovation was coordinated by the Rotary Club of Montserrat in conjunction with several businesses and public sector entities who were interested in seeing this residence enhanced.

The timber-framed home saw the removal of deteriorated galvanized roofing replaced with new sheets, external doors replaced, window casings replaced, the building and staircases primed and painted, large pieces of debris within the surrounding area removed, and the yard cut and raked.

2021-2022 President of the Rotary Club of Montserrat, Siobhan Tuitt shared: “Enhancing our community is really something we value within our club. Having enhanced one of the adjacent homes last year, we saw it fit to support another in the area this year. We’d love to do a lot more in this area of community development, but for now, we do what we can with what resources we have. We’re incredibly grateful for our sponsors for jumping in to support us with this project.”

Contractor for the project, Neville Blake of Neville Blake Construction stated: “We’ve been working with Rotary for some time, and when they approached my team for support in this project, we knew right away that we were on board. Last year we helped Rotary with the other house that was enhanced, and we assisted them again this year. My team and I love helping our community when we can because we’re a part of this community. We were happy to donate what materials we could and assist in the construction and painting elements.”

The enhancement of this home falls within Rotary International’s Area of Focus: Economic & Community Development. As a non-profit organisation, the Rotary Club of Montserrat is one of 74 service clubs within the regional District 7030, which spans over 17 English, French, and Dutch territories within the Caribbean.

The Rotary Club of Montserrat offers special thanks to the project sponsors, including Neville Blake Construction, the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, & Environment, Aravins Supermarket, Tiffany’s Cakery, and Helen Greer. Additional appreciation is extended to the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing & the Environment, Crenston Buffonge, and Vimal White for their significant support during the project.