Montserrat Relaxes COVID-19 Protocols, No Fee for Tests on Arrival

The Government of Montserrat has adjusted the COVID-19 suppression regulations and will end pre-travel testing and several other protocols as of Monday, July 11, 2022.

During a recent meeting of the Cabinet, recommendations and updates on the island’s epidemiological situation by the Ministry of Health & Social Services were approved.

The government agreed to adjusting the testing strategy in management of positive cases. Testing would only be undertaken for symptomatic people, with some exceptions.

According to a government release, the Public Health (COVID-19 Suppression) (No.4) Order, (S.R.O 29 of 2022) ends pre-travel COVID-19 tests, and the requirement for mandatory face coverings and hand sanitization in public places.

Anyone travelling to Montserrat as of July 11 will be required to take a COVID-19 Test on entry. If the test result is positive, the individual will be required to self-quarantine for 10 days after which he/she is allowed to leave quarantine. They will not be required to take a COVID-19 test for release from quarantine.

However, travellers to Montserrat may still be questioned or assessed by a Medical Officer or Health Officer regarding COVID-19, and individuals considered at high-risk of being infected may be isolated and may be asked to undergo a clinical examination. The individual may also be required to self-quarantine.

Protocols for children

A child under the age of 18 years who enters Montserrat will be treated like the adult who accompanied the child to Montserrat.

A child two years and under is not required to take a COVID-19 test.

Masks and Hand Sanitisation

The mandatory requirements for persons to wear face-coverings and for hand sanitisation stations to be in public places have been removed. However, institutions/organisations would be allowed to make their private arrangements/ protocols with respect to face coverings and hand sanitisation at their respective establishments.

S.R.O 29 of 2022 will expire on August 31, 2022 at 5AM and is available on the Government website at the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/SRO-No-29-of-2022-Public-Health-Covid-

19-Suppression-No.4-Order.pdf

COVID-19 Testing Fees

As it relates to the fees for COVID-19 Tests, the cost of a PCR or RNA COVID-19 Test is EC$300 and a lateral flow test is EC$150 regardless of a persons’ vaccination status.

However, the following persons are not required to pay for a COVID-19 test:

a. A person who enters Montserrat by air or sea;

b. A person who is required to leave Montserrat on official Government business, once the person intends to return to Montserrat immediately after the completion of official Government business;

c. A person undertaking a course of study at an educational institution outside of Montserrat;

d. A person who is likely to be infected with COVID-19, as determined by a Health Officer

e. A person who is referred overseas for medical treatment;

f. A person under 18 years;

g. An official from an international or regional partner of the Government of Montserrat, who intends to visit Montserrat for official business;

h. A person who is over 70 years of age and is residing in Montserrat, and

i. A pilot who navigates a flight into Montserrat on a habitual basis.

Further details on the COVID-19 fees can be found in the Public Hospital (Amendment) (No.2) Regulations, 2022 (SRO 30 of 2022) which is available on the government website, at the following link:

https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/SRO-No-30-of-2022-Public-Hospital-

Amendment-No.2-Regulations-2022.pdf