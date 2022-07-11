63 Students Graduate from Montserrat Secondary, Vashirn Roache is Top Student

  • July 11, 2022
Vashirn Roache accepts Bank of Montserrat’s Valedictorian Award from Senior Manager Kathyan Fenton.

Montserrat Secondary School held the graduation ceremony for 63 students last Wednesday, July 6 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

During a lengthy ceremony, graduands were encouraged by the Featured Speaker and MSS Alumni Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt to pursue their dreams even if it means leaving the island.

The physician, who returned to island earlier this year, said the Class of 2022 has inherited the resilience of the Emerald Isle although being born almost 10 years after the volcanic crisis began.

“Your journey is your own. It does not belong to mommy and daddy, or your cousins and friends. What you do next does not have to match anyone else’s,” Dr. Skerritt told them.

The evening included a welcome address from President of the Student Council Jaena Golden, who shared highlights of the council’s work over the past year.

Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt was the featured speaker for the MSS Class of 2022 graduation.

Principal Toney Allen gave a lengthy report of the past year and its challenges operating with lockdowns.

There was entertainment from Azaar Mitchell, a Fifth form dance group and the MSS orchestra.

Top Student Vashirn Roache encouraged his classmates to respect others, be humble and have a mind of their own. He copped awards for Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Business, Accounts, and Sports. He also received the Premier’s Award for Highest Average and Bank of Montserrat’s Valedictorian Award.

Waynette Fenton, Vice President of the Student Council gave the vote of thanks.

Students from the graduating class danced to Icon by Jaden Smith. The dance was choreographed by Jaena Golden.

Watch the graduation here.

Class of 2022 Students, Academic and Community Awards

Form 5-1

      1. Jamal Joseph – Conduct
      2. Braimah Kassim – Most Improved in Technical Drawing
      3. Shentai Osborne
      4. Vashirn Roache – Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Principles of Business, Principles of Accounts, PE and Sports, Steady Application, Conduct
      5. Kacia Allen – School Spirit
      6. Mauricia Barzey – Biology, Leadership, Conduct
      7. Tashon-Jay Brown – Leadership, Conduct
      8. Sutonyeh Burns – Technical Drawing, Conduct
      9. Mikayla Cole – History, IT, Steady Application, Leadership, Conduct
      10. Elissia Daley
      11. Tianna Destouche – Office Administration, Conduct
      12. Waynette Fenton – French, Geography, PE and Sports, Steady Application, Leadership, School Spirit, Conduct
      13. J’Mya Gerald – Business & EDPM
      14. Jaena Golden – Leadership, Conduct
      15. Shania Morrison – Conduct
      16. Jacintha Ryan – Leadership
      17. Khayla West – English, Theatre Arts

Form 5-2

  1. Guerwin Barzey
  2. Dwayne Hixon – Integrated Science, Agriculture
  3. Noel Hickson – Music, Conduct
  4. Jodane Hutchins – Social Studies, Building and Construction, Leadership, School Spirit, Conduct
  5. Trishawn Molyneaux – English, Steady Application, School Spirit
  6. Tyrique Shaw – Steady Application
  7. Sanjay Weekes
  8. Issaira Augustin
  9. Brianna Benjamin – Leadership, Conduct
  10. Etisha Daley
  11. Dieudeline Dubreus
  12. Julissa Herdsman – Food and Nutrition Theory, Leadership, Conduct
  13. Eliandra Ma-Moto
  14. Jonique Prince
  15. Ronique Baxter – Steady Application

Form 5-3

  1. Zwade Adams
  2. Vishal Beni
  3. D’vaughny Browne – Social Studies, Steady Application
  4. Jeremia Collymore – EDPM, Steady Application, Conduct, Boy with Exemplary Conduct
  5. Adeet-Rahim Muhammod
  6. Damian Patience
  7. Johlique Ryan
  8. Keon Simpson
  9. Marcus Walters – Best Culinary Skills
  10. Karina Beni
  11. Kenisha Burnett
  12. Ketana Cabey
  13. Ruanna Chambers
  14. Roneike Duncan – English – Business & EDPM,
  15. Yashiva Faulknor
  16. Stephanie Greenaway
  17. Serenitii Johnson – Steady Application, Leadership
  18. Josahitta Lee – Perfect Attendance
  19. Rhajanna Lee
  20. Juanika Morris – Visual Arts
  21. D’Vynne Piper Henry – Food and Nutrition Practical
  22. Okida Simon
  23. Keianna Wade
  24. Sharyn White
  25. Anna Viveny-Santana – Conduct

Form 5-4

  1. Rohan Duncan
  2. Joedan McPhay
  3. Azaar Mitchell – Excellence in Culinary Skills
  4. Clement Paul
  5. Joshua Prince – Social Studies, Steady Application
  6. Keyhon Yearwood – Mathematics, English, Steady Application

 

  • Cadet awardBest Cadet NCO – Corporal Shaun GreenawayCadet of the Year – Private Jeremiah Gilford

     

    Community Awards

  • Siobhan Tuitt’s Excellence in Mathematics – Vashirn RoachAshok’s Supermarket Excellence in Business – Vashirn RoachJermaine Wade Outstanding Leadership Award – Waynette Fenton

    Dr. Luke Edgecombe’s Humanities Award – Waynette Fenton

    Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Excellence in Business and IT – Mikayla Cole

    MUL Excellence in Science Award – Vashirn Roach

    Denise Silcott Excellence in French Award – Waynette Fenton

    Award for Discipline, Cooperation and Ethical Values – Tianna Destouche, Jodain Hutchins, Marcus Walters, Joshua Prince

    Excellence in Science – Vashirn Roach

    Rotary Club Humanitarian Award – Waynette Fenton

    Ashok’s Supermarket Greatest Improvement – Rihanna Chambers

    Premier’s Award for Student with Highest Average – Vashirn Roach

    Bank of Montserrat Ltd Valedictorian Award – Vashirn Roach

 

