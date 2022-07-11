63 Students Graduate from Montserrat Secondary, Vashirn Roache is Top Student

Montserrat Secondary School held the graduation ceremony for 63 students last Wednesday, July 6 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.
During a lengthy ceremony, graduands were encouraged by the Featured Speaker and MSS Alumni Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt to pursue their dreams even if it means leaving the island.
The physician, who returned to island earlier this year, said the Class of 2022 has inherited the resilience of the Emerald Isle although being born almost 10 years after the volcanic crisis began.
“Your journey is your own. It does not belong to mommy and daddy, or your cousins and friends. What you do next does not have to match anyone else’s,” Dr. Skerritt told them.
The evening included a welcome address from President of the Student Council Jaena Golden, who shared highlights of the council’s work over the past year.
Principal Toney Allen gave a lengthy report of the past year and its challenges operating with lockdowns.
There was entertainment from Azaar Mitchell, a Fifth form dance group and the MSS orchestra.
Top Student Vashirn Roache encouraged his classmates to respect others, be humble and have a mind of their own. He copped awards for Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Business, Accounts, and Sports. He also received the Premier’s Award for Highest Average and Bank of Montserrat’s Valedictorian Award.
Waynette Fenton, Vice President of the Student Council gave the vote of thanks.
Watch the graduation here.
Class of 2022 Students, Academic and Community Awards
Form 5-1
-
-
- Jamal Joseph – Conduct
- Braimah Kassim – Most Improved in Technical Drawing
- Shentai Osborne
- Vashirn Roache – Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Principles of Business, Principles of Accounts, PE and Sports, Steady Application, Conduct
- Kacia Allen – School Spirit
- Mauricia Barzey – Biology, Leadership, Conduct
- Tashon-Jay Brown – Leadership, Conduct
- Sutonyeh Burns – Technical Drawing, Conduct
- Mikayla Cole – History, IT, Steady Application, Leadership, Conduct
- Elissia Daley
- Tianna Destouche – Office Administration, Conduct
- Waynette Fenton – French, Geography, PE and Sports, Steady Application, Leadership, School Spirit, Conduct
- J’Mya Gerald – Business & EDPM
- Jaena Golden – Leadership, Conduct
- Shania Morrison – Conduct
- Jacintha Ryan – Leadership
- Khayla West – English, Theatre Arts
-
Form 5-2
- Guerwin Barzey
- Dwayne Hixon – Integrated Science, Agriculture
- Noel Hickson – Music, Conduct
- Jodane Hutchins – Social Studies, Building and Construction, Leadership, School Spirit, Conduct
- Trishawn Molyneaux – English, Steady Application, School Spirit
- Tyrique Shaw – Steady Application
- Sanjay Weekes
- Issaira Augustin
- Brianna Benjamin – Leadership, Conduct
- Etisha Daley
- Dieudeline Dubreus
- Julissa Herdsman – Food and Nutrition Theory, Leadership, Conduct
- Eliandra Ma-Moto
- Jonique Prince
- Ronique Baxter – Steady Application
Form 5-3
- Zwade Adams
- Vishal Beni
- D’vaughny Browne – Social Studies, Steady Application
- Jeremia Collymore – EDPM, Steady Application, Conduct, Boy with Exemplary Conduct
- Adeet-Rahim Muhammod
- Damian Patience
- Johlique Ryan
- Keon Simpson
- Marcus Walters – Best Culinary Skills
- Karina Beni
- Kenisha Burnett
- Ketana Cabey
- Ruanna Chambers
- Roneike Duncan – English – Business & EDPM,
- Yashiva Faulknor
- Stephanie Greenaway
- Serenitii Johnson – Steady Application, Leadership
- Josahitta Lee – Perfect Attendance
- Rhajanna Lee
- Juanika Morris – Visual Arts
- D’Vynne Piper Henry – Food and Nutrition Practical
- Okida Simon
- Keianna Wade
- Sharyn White
- Anna Viveny-Santana – Conduct
Form 5-4
- Rohan Duncan
- Joedan McPhay
- Azaar Mitchell – Excellence in Culinary Skills
- Clement Paul
- Joshua Prince – Social Studies, Steady Application
- Keyhon Yearwood – Mathematics, English, Steady Application
- Cadet awardBest Cadet NCO – Corporal Shaun GreenawayCadet of the Year – Private Jeremiah Gilford
Community Awards
- Siobhan Tuitt’s Excellence in Mathematics – Vashirn RoachAshok’s Supermarket Excellence in Business – Vashirn RoachJermaine Wade Outstanding Leadership Award – Waynette Fenton
Dr. Luke Edgecombe’s Humanities Award – Waynette Fenton
Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Excellence in Business and IT – Mikayla Cole
MUL Excellence in Science Award – Vashirn Roach
Denise Silcott Excellence in French Award – Waynette Fenton
Award for Discipline, Cooperation and Ethical Values – Tianna Destouche, Jodain Hutchins, Marcus Walters, Joshua Prince
Excellence in Science – Vashirn Roach
Rotary Club Humanitarian Award – Waynette Fenton
Ashok’s Supermarket Greatest Improvement – Rihanna Chambers
Premier’s Award for Student with Highest Average – Vashirn Roach
Bank of Montserrat Ltd Valedictorian Award – Vashirn Roach