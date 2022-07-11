63 Students Graduate from Montserrat Secondary, Vashirn Roache is Top Student

Montserrat Secondary School held the graduation ceremony for 63 students last Wednesday, July 6 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre.

During a lengthy ceremony, graduands were encouraged by the Featured Speaker and MSS Alumni Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt to pursue their dreams even if it means leaving the island.

The physician, who returned to island earlier this year, said the Class of 2022 has inherited the resilience of the Emerald Isle although being born almost 10 years after the volcanic crisis began.

“Your journey is your own. It does not belong to mommy and daddy, or your cousins and friends. What you do next does not have to match anyone else’s,” Dr. Skerritt told them.

The evening included a welcome address from President of the Student Council Jaena Golden, who shared highlights of the council’s work over the past year.

Principal Toney Allen gave a lengthy report of the past year and its challenges operating with lockdowns.

There was entertainment from Azaar Mitchell, a Fifth form dance group and the MSS orchestra.

Top Student Vashirn Roache encouraged his classmates to respect others, be humble and have a mind of their own. He copped awards for Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Business, Accounts, and Sports. He also received the Premier’s Award for Highest Average and Bank of Montserrat’s Valedictorian Award.

Waynette Fenton, Vice President of the Student Council gave the vote of thanks.

Class of 2022 Students, Academic and Community Awards

Form 5-1

Jamal Joseph – Conduct Braimah Kassim – Most Improved in Technical Drawing Shentai Osborne Vashirn Roache – Mathematics, Spanish, Physics, Chemistry, Principles of Business, Principles of Accounts, PE and Sports, Steady Application, Conduct Kacia Allen – School Spirit Mauricia Barzey – Biology, Leadership, Conduct Tashon-Jay Brown – Leadership, Conduct Sutonyeh Burns – Technical Drawing, Conduct Mikayla Cole – History, IT, Steady Application, Leadership, Conduct Elissia Daley Tianna Destouche – Office Administration, Conduct Waynette Fenton – French, Geography, PE and Sports, Steady Application, Leadership, School Spirit, Conduct J’Mya Gerald – Business & EDPM Jaena Golden – Leadership, Conduct Shania Morrison – Conduct Jacintha Ryan – Leadership Khayla West – English, Theatre Arts

Form 5-2

Guerwin Barzey Dwayne Hixon – Integrated Science, Agriculture Noel Hickson – Music, Conduct Jodane Hutchins – Social Studies, Building and Construction, Leadership, School Spirit, Conduct Trishawn Molyneaux – English, Steady Application, School Spirit Tyrique Shaw – Steady Application Sanjay Weekes Issaira Augustin Brianna Benjamin – Leadership, Conduct Etisha Daley Dieudeline Dubreus Julissa Herdsman – Food and Nutrition Theory, Leadership, Conduct Eliandra Ma-Moto Jonique Prince Ronique Baxter – Steady Application

Form 5-3

Zwade Adams Vishal Beni D’vaughny Browne – Social Studies, Steady Application Jeremia Collymore – EDPM, Steady Application, Conduct, Boy with Exemplary Conduct Adeet-Rahim Muhammod Damian Patience Johlique Ryan Keon Simpson Marcus Walters – Best Culinary Skills Karina Beni Kenisha Burnett Ketana Cabey Ruanna Chambers Roneike Duncan – English – Business & EDPM, Yashiva Faulknor Stephanie Greenaway Serenitii Johnson – Steady Application, Leadership Josahitta Lee – Perfect Attendance Rhajanna Lee Juanika Morris – Visual Arts D’Vynne Piper Henry – Food and Nutrition Practical Okida Simon Keianna Wade Sharyn White Anna Viveny-Santana – Conduct

Form 5-4

Rohan Duncan Joedan McPhay Azaar Mitchell – Excellence in Culinary Skills Clement Paul Joshua Prince – Social Studies, Steady Application Keyhon Yearwood – Mathematics, English, Steady Application

Cadet award Best Cadet NCO – Corporal Shaun GreenawayCadet of the Year – Private Jeremiah Gilford Community Awards

Best Cadet NCO – Corporal Shaun GreenawayCadet of the Year – Private Jeremiah Gilford Siobhan Tuitt’s Excellence in Mathematics – Vashirn RoachAshok’s Supermarket Excellence in Business – Vashirn RoachJermaine Wade Outstanding Leadership Award – Waynette Fenton Dr. Luke Edgecombe’s Humanities Award – Waynette Fenton Bank of Montserrat Ltd. Excellence in Business and IT – Mikayla Cole MUL Excellence in Science Award – Vashirn Roach Denise Silcott Excellence in French Award – Waynette Fenton Award for Discipline, Cooperation and Ethical Values – Tianna Destouche, Jodain Hutchins, Marcus Walters, Joshua Prince Excellence in Science – Vashirn Roach Rotary Club Humanitarian Award – Waynette Fenton Ashok’s Supermarket Greatest Improvement – Rihanna Chambers Premier’s Award for Student with Highest Average – Vashirn Roach Bank of Montserrat Ltd Valedictorian Award – Vashirn Roach