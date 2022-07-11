Bank of Montserrat Continues Support for Education

Bank of Montserrat Ltd continued its support for the education of the nation’s children with several contributions to local institutions.
The island’s national bank has already delivered on its pledge to donate $2000 to the St. Augustine Roman Catholic Primary School’s Radiothon. The private school held the fundraiser on July 2 to help defray costs due to a shortfall in its usual contributions.
“St. Augustine Roman Catholic Primary School is a critically important institution in providing a positive environment for our children. Bank of Montserrat is committed to ensuring they can continue to serve,” General Manager Baldwin Taylor said.
At the recent graduation ceremony for the Montserrat Secondary School’s Class of 2022, the bank sponsored the awards for the Top Student who was Vashirn Roache and for the Top Business and IT student who was Mikayla Cole.
The cash awards were presented by Kathyan Fenton, the bank’s Senior Manager, at the ceremony held on Wednesday, July 6.
Bank of Montserrat has also made contributions to the school leaving ceremonies for both Brades Primary and Lookout Primary schools.
Throughout the year, the bank also contributes to education-related activities from other institutions.