Montserrat-Based Attorney Lovetta Silcott Partners with Andersen Global

Montserratian Attorney Lovetta Silcott was announced today as the new Caribbean partner for the international organization of law firms, Andersen Global.

Andersen Global said it has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Montserrat-based LAS Legal Consultancy & Law, signifying the global organization’s commitment to drive growth and deliver results in the Caribbean.

“As our organization continues to focus on expanding our global platform, our collaboration with LAS Legal positions us for further growth to best serve our clients in Montserrat and the Caribbean region.”

Founded in 2015, LAS Legal is led by Managing Partner Lovetta Silcott. The firm advises local and international clients with capabilities in corporate and commercial law, financial regulation, governance, company formation, bankruptcies, and liquidations.

“Over the last few years, we have prioritized and developed strong working relationships with our clients,” says Managing Partner Lovetta Silcott. “Andersen Global’s reach into key markets will better position us to create quality solutions for our clients as we strive to become a leading legal service provider in Montserrat.”

“Lovetta’s drive and vision for the firm closely aligns with Andersen Global’s own values, enhancing our competitive edge in the region,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “As our organization continues to focus on expanding our global platform, our collaboration with LAS Legal positions us for further growth to best serve our clients in Montserrat and the Caribbean region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 370 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Silcott completed her LLB at the University of East London in 2008 and her LLM in International Corporate Governance, Financial Regulation & Economic Law at the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, London in 2009. She joined the local bar in 2011.

