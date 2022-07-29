Montserrat And Its Amazing Turtles Featured in New Film

‘Turtles of Montserrat – listening to local voices’ is the title of a new film to be screened across the island next week.

The film is part of a project by the Marine Conservation Society (MCS) being conducted in partnership with the Government of Montserrat and the University of Exeter.

According to a media release, the documentary was produced as part of the ‘Marine Turtle Action Plan for Montserrat’ project. The film celebrates Montserrat, its people, and its turtles through the voices and views of local people, combined with exquisite drone footage by local cameraman Teddy Brukaz’s and MCS’ beautiful underwater footage.

The film will be shown at specially arranged discussion sessions which are open to the public. The audience will be encouraged to give their views on how turtles and their habitats should be managed and protected in Montserrat for years to come. The three-hour evening events will cater for audiences of up to 30 people on a first-come-first-served basis.

“We are really looking forward to showing the film and hearing what people here want for their turtles, and the beaches and ocean habitats on which they depend,” said Dr Peter Richardson of the Marine Conservation Society. “We encourage anyone who is interested in the future of Montserrat and its ocean environment to come along and have some fun taking part in these fascinating discussion sessions.”

The following events have been confirmed:

● 2nd August – 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Davy Hill Community Centre

● 3rd August – 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Look Out Community Centre

● 4th August – 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Montserrat National Trust

● 6th August – 10:30am – 1pm – Fish N Fins Club House (12-25 years old only)

● 8th August – 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Brades Arts & Education Centre

● 9th August – 6:00 – 9:00 pm – Tatty’s Bar, Carr’s Bay

The ‘Marine Turtle Action Plan for Montserrat’ project combines the results of extensive biological research led by the University and the Government of Montserrat along with local engagement led by the MCS. By early next year the project will develop local conservation recommendations and actions that are good for both the island’s turtles and the needs of the Montserrat community.

ABOUT THE MARINE CONSERVATION SOCIETY

The Marine Conservation Society is a UK based not-for-profit organisation working with businesses, governments, and communities to clean and protect oceans. Founded in 1983, the group works towards “cleaner, better-protected, healthier UK seas where nature flourishes and people thrive.” The charity also works in UK Overseas Territories.

https://www.mcsuk.org/

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF EXETER

The University of Exeter is a public research university in Exeter, Devon, South West England, United Kingdom.

The university has four campuses: Streatham and St Luke’s (both of which are in Exeter); and Truro and Penryn (both of which are in Cornwall). The university is primarily located in the city of Exeter, Devon, where it is the principal higher education institution. Streatham is the largest campus containing many of the university’s administrative buildings. The Penryn campus is maintained in conjunction with Falmouth University under the Combined Universities in Cornwall (CUC) initiative.

The Exeter Streatham Campus Library holds more than 1.2 million physical library resources, including historical journals and special collections. The annual income of the institution for 2020–21 was £503.1 million of which £94.6 million was from research grants and contracts, with an expenditure of £512.8 million. https://www.exeter.ac.uk/

ABOUT DARWIN PLUS

Darwin Plus (also known as The Overseas Territories Environment and Climate Fund) is a UK government grants scheme that funds projects that aim to protect the unique biodiversity and improve resilience to climate change within the UK Overseas Territories.

Darwin Plus provides funding for:

● environmental projects in UK Overseas Territories

● fellowships for UK Overseas Territories (OT) Nationals to increase their knowledge and ability to meet long-term strategic outcomes for the natural environment in UK Overseas Territories

Since 2012, Darwin Plus has awarded over £32m to more than 162 projects in the UK Overseas Territories. https://dplus.darwininitiative.org.uk/

LINKS

● A Marine Turtle Action Plan for:

https://www.darwininitiative.org.uk/project/DPLUS106/