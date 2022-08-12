Caribbean Tourism Sector Mourns Loss of Former Montserrat Tourism Director

The region was plunged into mourning on Friday morning when news of the loss of a tourism champion.

Warren Solomon, who served as Montserrat’s Director of Tourism from February 2019 to February 2022 passed away in Trinidad & Tobago earlier today.

Tributes were shared from former colleagues and friends around the region and including Montserrat.

The Office of the Premier, under which the Tourism Division sits said “The Premier and staff in the Office of the Premier and the Montserrat Tourism Division wish to extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends on the passing of Mr. Warren Solomon, former Director of Tourism. He will be missed by us all.”

Essence News & Politics Editor and journalist Melissa Noel shared on her social media “Warren, working with you was always a great pleasure and so much fun. You were the life of the Caribbean Tourism party. A true professional and passionate about all things Caribbean.

“I’m sincerely grateful to you and the whole @islandofmontserrat team for welcoming me and my colleagues to Montserrat two years in a row. To this day having our team visit Girbaldi Hill and Cheryl’s corn soup are some of my fondest memories.

“Thank you so much for sharing my work, dropping a note of encouragement and sharing the wickedest jokes regularly. We had just talked about how epic Trinidad Carnival would be next year. I so looked forward to seeing yah there on your home turf.

“Today, I’m absolutely shocked and saddened to say may you rest in peace. You were one of one and will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences to Cheryl and the entire Solomon family,” her message read.

The Caribbean Tourism Organization shared to all news outlets that Solomon was “a long-time friend of the organization and champion of tourism across the Caribbean.

“Warren enjoyed a long and stellar career in tourism, spanning product development, marketing, hospitality, and sales, which made his contribution to the regional sector as far-reaching as it was influential.

“He served with distinction in various management positions at tourism entities across the region, most recently as Director of the Montserrat Tourism Division and prior to this as Director of Tourism at the Tobago House of Assembly, Vice President & Director of Tourism at the Tourism & Industrial Development Company of Trinidad & Tobago, and Marketing Manager at the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

“Warren also made an invaluable contribution as a Board member of the CTO, his deep insight, keen acumen, and sincere commitment helping to strengthen the organization. His love of the Caribbean and desire for its sustainable growth through tourism and related means were unmatched, making him a unique asset to the region.

“Warren was truly a standard-bearer for the regional tourism sector and will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the CTO Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, the CTO Board of Directors and the staff at the CTO Secretariat, we wish to convey sincere condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time,” the CTO statement read.

May he rest in peace.