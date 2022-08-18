Breadfruit & Mango Fest Cancelled

The Department of Agriculture, Montserrat Arts Council and Tourism Division regret to announce that the 2022 Breadfruit and Mango Fest has been cancelled.

The festival was to be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Montserrat National Trust.

“We would like to thank all of those involved in supporting the development of the event. Most importantly, we would like to thank those that registered and expressed interest in participating in the festival. All registration fees and sponsorship donations will be refunded,” a statement from the department read.

Future iterations of the festival and other activities to support the development of products will be communicated by the department.