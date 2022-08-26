Albrun Semper Reappointed to Chair Montserrat Arts Council Board

Cabinet has approved a new board for the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC).

Albrun Semper, has been named as Chairman of the Board of Management.

Semper previously served as chairman from 2017 to 2019, then as deputy chair from 2019 to 2020. He has been acting chair since 2020 as the council has been without a substantive chairperson.

Other members of the board are Norman Cassell – Deputy Chairman; Adrienne Laborde – Treasurer; Adena Johnson – Secretary; and Trevon Pollard – Member. The appointment of Basil Morgan as a member is awaiting confirmation, according to the Cabinet Notes of August 11, 2022.

The initial period of the board’s appointment is from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2023 with the option to extend for a period, not exceeding three years. A remuneration of XCD$1,200 for the Chairperson and XCD$900 for each member per quarter is to be paid from the funds of the council.

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) has a mandate to foster the development of art; uplift the condition of arts and artists; advise the Minister on art and cultural matters; ensure the implementation of the government’s cultural policy; implement government’s regional and international cultural commitments; and co-ordinate the activities of the agencies in Montserrat responsible for cultural activities.

The council takes the lead on planning the annual December festival and actively supports and funds the other annual festivals including St. Patrick’s Festival, Calabash Festival, and Alliouagana Festival of the Word.