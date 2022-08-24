Apply for the Bank of Montserrat Limited Frank Edwards Memorial Scholarship

Bank of Montserrat Limited is inviting applicants for the DRV Frank Edwards Memorial Scholarship.

The DRV “Frank” Edwards Memorial Scholarship program is awarded on a triennial basis to one successful candidate who wishes to pursue a three-year undergraduate degree in banking or related fields, such as: Banking and Finance, Accounting, Business Management, Computer Science, Human Resource Management, Compliance, Marketing, and Land Economy & Valuation Surveying. This year the Bank has expanded the list of programs to include Enterprise Risk Management, Information Security Management and Chartered Financial Analyst Certification.

The scholarship is tenable at any recognized university of the applicant’s choice and the Bank will pay up to a maximum of EC$200,000.00 over the period of study.

To qualify for the scholarship candidates must satisfy the following criteria:

1. Be a child or grandchild of a shareholder

2. Be no older than thirty (30) years.

Upon satisfactory completion of the course of study, the successful candidate must commit to returning to work in Montserrat for a period of not less than three (3) years immediately upon completion of the program and will have to sign a bond agreement upon acceptance of the scholarship.

Interested persons are asked to address their applications to The Manager, Bank of Montserrat Limited and email it to applications@bankofmontserrat.ms with the subject “Application For The DVR Frank Edwards Memorial Scholarship”. Candidates are required to submit with their application a Five Hundred (500) word essay on the topic “Montserrat 2030 – My Contribution To Its Development”.

Applications are to reach the bank no later than the close of business on Friday, September 2, 2022.