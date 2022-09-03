Drivers Asked to Be Cautious as Increased Rain Expected

Saturday’s Weather Forecast for Montserrat issued by the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services states that possible rainfall totals could reach up to 1 to 3 inches hence, flash flooding in low-lying areas is possible as Tropical Storm Earl continues to pass north of Montserrat.

Therefore, the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) is advising motorists to drive with due care and attention and be mindful of areas prone to flash flooding. The areas are Robert W Griffith Drive from Little Bay to Carrs Bay – adjacent to Piper’s Pond and Pump Ghaut in St John’s.

The DMCA is also cautioning motorists, especially when driving to remain vigilant and look out for areas prone to landslides and falling rocks from Forgathy to Cudjoe Head, Pump Ghaut to Look Out, and the Barzey’s area.

Residents in Isles Bay Hill and other people crossing the Belham Valley River are advised to exercise extreme caution due to the possibility of lahars or mudflows occurring with little or no warning resulting from heavy rainfall, prolonged rain, rain showers in higher elevations and soil saturation.

Residents and visitors on Montserrat should continue to monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Earl until the system clears our area.