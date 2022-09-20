Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat Gearing Up for October Events

Early Prevention Saves Lives is the theme for the 2022 week of activities organised by Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat to commemorate Breast Cancer Month.

Activities are scheduled to begin on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and go until Saturday, October 8, 2022.

President of the charity, Sonia Charles said support for this year’s week is already pouring in and more opportunities for women to get breast health checks have been added.

The charity annually raises money for its mammogram fund. Through this fund more than 300 women have received life-saving tests in Antigua. Pink Ribbon covers the cost of the mammogram for women in need.

“All of the data shows that when breast cancer is identified early more women can fight it. The longer a woman waits to be tested and eventually gain treatment the harder the road to recovery,” Charles, a Clinical Specialist Sonographer explained.

The week of activities is as follows:

Saturday, October 1 – Fundraising barbecue dinner at Olveston House – 7PM (Tickets on sale from members.)

Sunday, October 2 – Worship with the members of Faith Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, Brades – 9PM

Sunday, October 2 – BINGO at Little Bay Market – 7PM (Return Ticket to Antigua is the Grand Prize Compliments of Fly Montserrat)

Monday, October 3 – Breast Health Check – Cudjoe Head Clinic 1PM to 3PM

Tuesday, October 4 – Breast Health Check – St. John’s Health Centre 1PM to 3PM

Wednesday. October 5 – Breast Health Check – St. Peter’s Health Centre 1PM to 3PM

Wednesday. October 5 – PRC Members on Talking Health with Penny Maloney – 3PM on ZJB Radio

Wednesday. October 5 – Breast Cancer Awareness Evening at with the Health Promotions Unit at the National Trust – 7PM

Friday, October 7 – Pink It Up – Everyone encouraged to wear pink to honour those fighting the disease

Saturday, October 8 – Annual Pink Ribbon Walk from Lookout to Little Bay Market – 5PM

T-Shirts are available to purchase ahead of the walk. WhatsApp +44 7960 480505 or email charlessonia@hotmail.com.

The Pink Ribbon Walk has been held annually since 2009. The Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat was founded in 2013 and raises funds to support breast health and mammogram testing for women on Montserrat.