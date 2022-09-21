Experience Montserrat Like a Tourist During Tourism Week

Six days and more than 10 opportunities have been planned to allow residents and visitors to experience some of the tours and experiences offered by local businesses during Tourism Week, September 25 to October 1, 2022, which have been co-sponsored by

the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).



Rosetta West-Gerald Director of the Montserrat Tourism Division said the initial plan to celebrate World Tourism Day on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, has been expanded to include elements of the Environmental Awareness programme which aims to educate residents about the impact and value of Montserrat’s environment to the tourism product.

“Experience Montserrat Like a Tourist provides activities for residents to spend the day enjoying the island in a way many of us don’t take the time to do,” West-Gerald stated. She added that the Division expresses its warmest appreciation to UNDP for partnering with the Division for Tourism Week, 2022.

Their support provided the opportunity to offer reduced rates as a way to encourage participation in these activities.

The week begins on Sunday, September 25 with a Village Walking Tour. On World Tourism Day on Tuesday, September 27 residents can go hiking or participate in a ghaut clean up.

There is a chance to learn more about natural remedies at the Bush Tea and Ducana Garden Tour at the Montserrat National Trust on Wednesday, September 28. There are also two Cassava making classes on the calendar, a birding tour, along with another Village Walking Tour as well as island tours of both the southern side of the island to include Plymouth and the Montserrat Volcano Observatory or the northern side of the island to include Jack Boy Hill and Silver Hills.

“The Walking Tours we hope will become a product that people from various villages will begin to offer.

Each village has its own history and people of note who contributed to where Montserrat is today. A guide will show attendees iconic buildings and spaces which tell aspects of the island’s story, and which make these villages unique,” the director added.

For the more adventurous excursionists there are boat tours, kayaking to Rendezvous, fishing, and snorkelling to enjoy. You can also stay up late to go turtle watching with Scriber’s Adventures. Spaces are limited and can be reserved by calling 1-664-491-4703 or by emailing info@montserrattourism.ms before September 23, 2022.

Visit the Montserrat Tourism Division Facebook page for the full schedule of activities happening for Tourism Week.

Limited space available, register here now! https://forms.gle/fR9w1fpRyNREgRGy6