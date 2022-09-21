DMCA Watching Five Tropical Systems in the Atlantic

Five tropical systems are in the Atlantic simultaneously on Wednesday afternoon, including one (1) major hurricane- Fiona, One (1) tropical storm – Gaston and three (3) tropical disturbances. The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA continues to monitor the progress of Disturbance AL98 near the southern Windward Islands likely to become a tropical depression within the next couple of days. The system now has a 70% Chance of Development over the next two days and, an 90% chance of development in the next five days. At this time, none of the systems poses an immediate threat to Montserrat, and there are no alerts, watches or warnings in effect for the island.

In its 2 PM Update, The National Hurricane Center states that Tropical Disturbance AL98 near the southern Windward Islands and over adjacent waters continues to show signs of organization, and will likely become a tropical depression within the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the southern Windward Islands today and then move toward the central Caribbean Sea later this week. Interests in the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall and gusty winds are affecting these islands.

Disturbance 3 is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves northwestward and then westward over the tropical Atlantic. The system has a 20% chance of formation in the next two days and, a 30% chance of development in the next five days.

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA is reminding residents and visitors to always pay close attention to information issued by the DMCA and be prepared, as the Atlantic Hurricane season lasts until November 30 each year, which means there’s plenty of time for more storms to brew.

The Disaster Management Coordination Agency, DMCA will continue to monitor Tropical Disturbance AL98 (Invest 98), and provide regular updates as information is released from the NHC.