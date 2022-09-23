Overall CSEC Performance at MSS Drops

The Montserrat Secondary School has received the preliminary results for students who wrote the CSEC Examinations in May/June 2022

Fifty-eight (58) students entered to write CXC/CSEC exams this year.

According to a release from principal acting Toney Allen, the students wrote a total of four hundred and twenty-three (423) subject entries in the 2022 CSEC Examinations at General and Technical Proficiency Levels. Based on the provisional results Grades I – III passes were obtained in three hundred and thirty-eight (338) of them yielding a pass rate of eighty (80%) down from the eighty-seven (87%) obtained in the 2021 sitting.

Of the twenty-six (26) subject proficiencies taken at CXC/CSEC examinations,

 One hundred percent (100%) passes were recorded in Eleven (11) of them: Agricultural Science; Biology; Caribbean History; Food, Nutrition and Health; French; Geography; Human and Social Biology; Industrial Technology (Building); Physical Education and Sport; Principles of Accounts and Technical Drawing. This represents forty-two percent (42%) of the subjects sat.

 A Pass rate of seventy-eight percent (78%) was obtained in Chemistry, eighty-eight percent (88%) in Physics while eighty-seven percent (87%) was obtained in EDPM and ninety-one percent (91%) in Information Technology.

 A pass rate of seventy-eight percent (78%) was recorded for Integrated Science and sixty-three (63%) for Social Studies while

English received eighty-six percent (86%). English is up from the eighty percent (80%) obtained in 2021.

 Math recorded a thirty-seven percent (37%) pass rate, down from the fifty-six percent (56%) obtained in the 2021 exams.

 For the first time Music was written and achieved a sixty percent (60%) pass rate.

 Spanish recorded a seventy-five (75%) pass rate while Principles of Business recorded a ninety-six percent (96%) pass rate.

 At the time of reporting, we are awaiting confirmation of the Industrial Technology (Electrical) and Theatre Arts Grades.

 The twenty-one (21) males who sat, received passes in seventy- six percent (76%) of the exams taken. The performance of the thirty-seven (37) females who sat, surpassed the males by six percent (6%) as they received an overall pass rate of eighty-two percent (82%).

 Notable student performances in the examinations are set out below:

Passes in ten (10) subject areas were obtained by:

Kacia Allen 2 Grade 1s 7 Grade 2s 1 Grade 3

Waynette Fenton 8 Grade 1s 2 Grade 2s

Passes in nine (9) subject areas were obtained by: Sutonyeh Burns-1 Grade 1 5 Grade 2s 3 Grade 3s

Mikayla Cole – 3 Grade 1s 5 Grade 2s 1 Grade 3

J’Mya Gerald – 3 Grade 1s 2 Grade 2s 4 Grade 3s

Jacintha Ryan –1 Grade 1 4 Grade 2s 4 Grade3s

Passes in eight (8) subject areas were obtained by 6 students namely:

1. Mauricia Barzey – 2 Grade 1s 4 Grade 2s 2 Grade 3s

2. Tashon-Jay Brown – 5 Grade 1s 1 Grade 2 2 Grade 3s

3. Jaena Golden – 1 Grade 1 5 Grade 2s 2 Grade 3s

4. Shania Morrison – 3 Grade 1s 4 Grade 2s 1 Grade 3

5. Vashirn Roache – 8 Grade 1s

6. Tyrique Shaw – 1 Grade 1 4 Grade 2s 3 Grade 3s

Seven (7) students obtained passes in seven (7) subjects.

They are:

1. Tianna Destouche

2. Dieudeline Dubreus

3. Braimah Kassim

4. Trishawn Molyneaux

5. Shentai Osborne

6. Ronique Thaxter

7. Khayla West

Fifteen (15) students recorded passes in 6 subjects while eleven (11) students recorded passes in 5 subjects.

The results revealed that fifty-one (51) of the fifty-eight (58) students or 88% received passes in five (5) or more subjects.

A key indicator for education is the percentage of students in the year five cohort who obtain 5 or more CSEC passes including English and Math. This year 36% of the year five cohort obtained 5+ CSEC passes including Math and English. This performance is down from the 44% obtained in 2021.

The Montserrat Secondary school extends congratulations to the students who were successful, to their parents for their support and to

the teachers for their hard work and dedication especially during these challenging times brought on by the COVID 19 Pandemic. The school also extends sincerest gratitude to the members of the community for whatever contribution they would have made towards the success of the students.

For those who were not as successful as they would have liked, the school encourages them to pursue further studies.