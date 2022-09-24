Rotaract Club of Montserrat Turns 35

Rotaract Club of Montserrat celebrated 35 years of unbroken service to the Montserrat community, professional development, fellowship, and international interactions on Monday September 5th, 2022.

In February 1987, the idea of Rotaract in Montserrat was introduced by then Rotarian Charles Roberts and was later officially chartered in September. Leadership was held by George Thompson (President), Orville Farrell (Vice President), and Patricia Farrell-Daway (Secretary) and supported by many astounding members. 35 years later, the service-oriented organization continues to do its work in the Community.

Rotaract is an international organization that brings together people ages 18 and older to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service.

For the RotaYear 2022/2023, the Club is guided by the themes: “Imagine Rotary”, “Think Big” and “Together we Achieve More”. President Anna, in the 35th year, states that it is truly an honor to be the 35th president of the Rotaract Club of Montserrat. Her aim this year is to increase the club’s membership, build team connections, along with a greater relationship with the Rotary family. She urges the current Rotaract members to continue supporting her and serving as we all work to achieve the club’s goals for this Rotaract year.

The Rotaract Club of Montserrat commemorated its 35th Anniversary with a dinner. This event was supported by its members as well as the presidents and other members from the Interact and Rotary Clubs.