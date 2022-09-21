New Health Education Video Series Launched

The Health Promotion Unit within the Ministry of Health has launched a new health education video series On Call with the Doctor.

Health Promotion Coordinator; Mrs. Penny Maloney indicated that the series would run for six weeks in this first season and features local doctors covering health topics of great concern to our community such as non-communicable diseases, childhood obesity and sexually transmitted infections.

Maloney, who also hosts the show said the video series was launched to expand the local scope of health education beyond radio and print and capture audiences in popular spaces such as social media, YouTube, and television. She also encouraged residents to share feedback with the Health Promotion Unit on the series as well as topics of interest that they would like to see covered in future seasons.

The first video features Dr. Tiffannie Skerritt and Mrs Maloney as they discuss Hypertension.

The videos will be released each Tuesday via the Health Promotion Unit Facebook page, Health Promotion 664 and can also be viewed via the Government Information Unit YouTube page.

The public is encouraged to view the videos and share throughout your various networks of friends and family.