Montserrat is preparing to host the 72nd OECS Authority Meeting from October 19 to 21, 2022.

Premier Joseph Farrell, who is currently the Chairman of the Authority, will preside over the opening ceremony, along with Dr. Didacus Jules, the Director General of the OECS.

The ceremony is slated for Wednesday at 9AM.

Montserrat has been a part of the OECS since it was established in 1981.