More than $15000 Raised in 2022 Pink Ribbon Charity Fundraising and Awareness Drive

Officials of the Pink Ribbon Charity Montserrat, Inc. have commended the business community and residents of the island for their support of this year’s mammogram fundraising and awareness campaign.

President of the charity, Sonia Charles said more than XCD $15,000 was raised during the week of activities held October 1 to 8, 2022 around Montserrat.

The fundraising barbecue at Olveston House, which was attended by 48 community-minded individuals including Governor Sarah Tucker and Deputy Governor Lyndell Simpson, a BINGO with a grand prize provided by Fly Montserrat, T-Shirt sales, private and public donations contributed to the total, Charles explained.

Charles commended the schools for their support. She singled out the Montserrat Secondary School’s Student Leadership Team who spearheaded a fundraiser and donated $600. Students, staff and teachers at Brades Primary School and St. Augustine Primary School contributed more than $1000 to the charity. Bank of Montserrat Ltd., in addition to its support of T-shirts for staff, also donated $2000 to the mammogram fund. Telecommunications provider Digicel donated $1000.

“It really was remarkable to see so many people who wore pink on Pink Day. This is growing year by year and I believe it is hitting closer to home as the community hears more stories of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer,” shared Charles. “To see almost 300 people, walk with us from Lookout to Little Bay and the way everyone has come together to lend a hand, is inspiration for us to continue this work.”

Charles said the charity is currently seeking more volunteers to assist in their upcoming initiatives and their motto that Early Detection Saves Lives.

Donations can be made to the charity to their account #6518902 at Bank of Montserrat, Ltd.

More information on the charity can be found at www.prcmontserrat.com or message them at facebook.com/pinkribboncharity.