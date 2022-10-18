Social Services Sponsoring Spa Experiences for Older Residents

In observance of the Month of The Older Persons, under the theme ‘The Resilience of Older Person in a Changing World’, the Social Services Department is organizing Spa and Dental services for the older people in the community.

Scheduled dates of these services are as follows:

October 19, 2022 – Sauna Services and Facials – for four members of the community.

October 20, 2022 – Sauna Services and Facials – for four members of the community.

Transportation will be provided to and from Emerald Serenity Spa if required.

Interested persons are asked to call the Social Services Department on 495-3895 to express their interest on or before October 18, 2022.

At home dental services will be provided for three members of the community.

Interested persons are asked to call the Social Services Department on 495-3895 to express their interest on or before October 28, 2022.