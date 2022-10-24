New Arrow Exhibit Opens at Montserrat National Museum

‘Take The Shackles Off My Feet So I Can Dance – The Journey from Equiano to the Mighty Arrow’ is the name of a new exhibit that opened at the Montserrat National Museum in time for the new cruise season on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

According to a release from the Montserrat National Trust, which manages the museum, the exhibition “celebrates the people of Montserrat who, after almost four centuries of enslavement, oppression, and repression, have found ways to express their feelings through literature, music, and dance. The Exhibition showcases unseen Arrow photographs and memorabilia, whilst taking the audience on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. Also on display is the influence of early settlers – Tainos/Kalinagos, Europeans and Africans on Montserrat’s culture, and some results of the local Hidden Histories Research Project highlighting those influences on our use of medicinal plants.

Olaudah Equiano

Olaudah Equiano, also known as Gustavus Vassa, an African slave who bought his freedom in Montserrat in 1766, is famous for writings that describe his journey and his observations as a young slave from Africa and a privileged free citizen who lived in England. As a Sailor, he travelled extensively in the Caribbean, the United States, and Europe, and documented his life story in an autobiography, entitled ‘An Interesting Narrative’. His testimonies in his writings were instrumental in the Abolition Movement in England.

Alphonsus, ‘the Mighty Arrow’ Cassell

Alphonsus, ‘the Mighty Arrow’ Cassell, a Calypsonian/Soca Maestro of international repute, the famous co-creator and electric performer of his global hit song, “Hot, Hot, Hot”, was born on Montserrat in 1949, some 204 years after Equiano. His pulsating calypso music, with rich African Rhythms invites us to “Dance”. He used his lyrics as social commentary, highlighting the ills of his day and famously advised Montserratians to “Hold on to your property and will it to your children”; in response to the real estate movement of the 1960s when huge tracts of former plantation lands in Montserrat were rapidly sold to North Americans. Throughout his career he produced albums which encourage listeners to forget their shackles and dance away feelings of oppression, stagnation, and victimisation. On Wednesday March 16, 2016, he was posthumously awarded the National Hero of Montserrat.

Sawandi Cassell, a representative of the Alphonsus Cassell Foundation, said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with the team from the Montserrat National Trust, on an Exhibition that commemorates the life and legacy of my father, the ‘Mighty Arrow’. The Alphonsus Cassell Foundations looks forward to developing a lasting relationship with the Trust.”

Sarita Francis, Executive Director of the Montserrat National Trust, said: ‘We can use the knowledge of the past to create opportunities for the present and impact future generations.

This Exhibition offers residents and visitors a unique opportunity to explore Montserrat’s indigenous and colonial history, our modern culture and heritage, as well as exclusive access to pieces from the Alphonsus Cassell Foundation’s private collection of outfits, awards,

discography, live performances and more.”

The Exhibition is open until January 31st, 2023. Tickets are only EC$10 and they are available at the Montserrat National Museum or the Montserrat National Trust.

The photographs used in the Arrow Exhibition are with the kind permission of the Alphonsus Cassell Foundation.

For more information visit www.montserratnationaltrust.ms, follow @montserratnationaltrust on socials, send an email to info@montserratnationaltrust.ms or give us a call on 1-664-415-3720.

Dates and Opening Hours

Open to the public: 20 October – 31 January 2023

Time: 9:30am – 3:30pm

Days: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Admission

● Standard tickets are $10

● Walk-ins are welcome but pre-booking is advised.

● Arrangements can be made to accommodate larger groups by contacting the Montserrat National Museum on (1-664-415-3720) and arranging a day and time.

About the Montserrat National Museum

The Montserrat National Museum was built in 2012, and it exhibits and informs on Montserrat’s history and culture from pre-Columbian to modern day.

The Montserrat National Trust manages the Montserrat National Museum, as well as the Little Bay Plantation site that is adjacent to it. The Little Bay Plantation site is an Archaeological Project which explores Montserrat’s plantation history. This is done in conjunction with visiting archaeologists who also conduct archaeology classes in the summer months for secondary school students. Artefacts from this and other sites are also on display at the Museum.