Essay & Short Story Competitions for Financial Information Month

Midterm break is the perfect time to help your children complete their essays and short stories for the Financial Information Month competitions.

Organised by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Financial Information Month is held each October across the members of the currency union to encourage good money and wealth management habits.

This year’s theme is Financial Advancement Through Enlightenment, Partnerships and Balance.

The essay competition is open to students in Montserrat aged 13 to 19.

The topic is “The cure for poverty is not riches, but knowledge.” – Sir Arthur Lewis

Essays must be between 750 and 1,000 words, and must be submitted in the following format:

– type-written,

– double spaced in font ARIAL

– on letter sized paper, with

A separate cover sheet with the student’s name, age, contact number, home address and the name of the school the student attends, must be included.

– Each page must be numbered.

– A bibliography must be included in APA version style

– The essays will be assessed for content and soundness of points (20), logical development (20), clarity (20), knowledge of the subject (25), command of language (10) and presentation (5).

– Essays must be the student’s own original work.

Essays with the cover page must be submitted:

– as a printed document

– delivered to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Agency Office or

– via email to eccbmni@eccb-centralbank.org

– the email Subject must be: FIM 2022 ESSAY COMPETITION

– DEADLINE: 31 October 2022 3:30pm

The Short Story Comepetition is open to students aged 7 to 12.

A story of between 600 and 800 words must begin with the line “I did not know what to do with the EC$200”.

It must be

– typewritten/clearly handwritten

– double spaced in font ARIAL if typewritten

– on letter sized paper, with

A separate cover sheet with the student’s name, age, contact number, home address and the name of the school the student attends, must be included.

– Each page must be numbered.

– Stories must be written in standard English.

– Stories must be the student’s own original work.

Stories with the cover page must be submitted:

– as a …printed document if typewritten OR clearly handwritten document

– delivered to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Agency Office or

– via email to eccbmni@eccb-centralbank.org

– the email Subject must be: FIM 2022 SHORT STORY COMPETITION

– DEADLINE: 31 October 2022 3:30pm