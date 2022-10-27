Ministry of Health to Distribute COVID-19 Kits for Self-Testing

Starting Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Ministry of Health and Social Services will distribute kits to the public to facilitate self-testing for COVID-19.

In a release sent to the media, the ministry said it will be distributing the Flowflex rapid antigen tests, which accurately indicate the presence of an active COVID-19 infection, when administered correctly.

Officials added that distribution comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the capacity for self-management of the respiratory illness as Montserrat moves out of the containment phase of the pandemic.

The tests will be available free of cost and will be located at the following distribution points:

 All Government Health Centres

 Osborne Service Station

 Angelo’s Supermarket

 Ashok’s Supermarket

 MSO Do It Best Stores

 Victor’s Supermarket

 Aravin’s Supermarket

 M&B Mini Mart

Each box contains 25 rapid antigen tests and instructions for use. Residents are advised to take one box each and utilize the tests should they develop flu like symptoms.

In the event of a positive test, the Ministry recommends people take the necessary precautions to prevent further spread, such as mask wearing, practicing good cough etiquette and frequent cleaning of shared spaces.

Residents are also advised to seek medical attention in the event of serious or severe symptoms.