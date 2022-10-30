Miss Teen Montserrat and Miss Montserrat Delegates Introduced at Sashing Ceremony

The eight young women vying for the titles of Miss Teen Montserrat and Miss Montserrat for Carnival 2022 were introduced at the Sashing & Contract Signing Ceremony hosted by the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Five young ladies are preparing to compete for the teen crown and three for the Miss Montserrat title which comes with cash, prizes, and opportunities to represent the island in local and regional events.

Held at the Vue Pointe Restaurant in Old Towne, the short ceremony also introduced the sponsors supporting the preparation of the women for the competitions, which come as Montserrat celebrates 60 years of its oldest festival in December.

Sharlene Lindsay, MAC’s Head of Planning and Production said the aim for this year and the years to come is enhancement and excellence. “The focus is standardization through holistic training, development, and guidance. By enriching skills such as public speaking and deportment, all contestants should benefit personally, and pageant related.”

Lindsay, who hosted the ceremony, said MAC through their pageant partner Fenyx Creations works with each young lady “to strengthen the areas which require improvement and improve on their strengths.”

The contracts signed cement the contestants’ commitment to the journey and the sponsors and organisers promise to support them through the process. The delegates were sashed by representatives of their sponsors. The sponsors are Montserrat Arts Council, Ken Hixon, Bank of Montserrat Ltd., Good Life Restaurant, Victor’s Supermarket, St. Patrick’s Cooperative Credit Union, Meredith Williams, Emerald Trendsetters, and Aravin’s Supermarket.

The five young ladies competing for the Miss Teen Montserrat title are Shania Morrison, Shanon Campbell, Hanna Morillo, Roneike Duncan, and Sheviyona Thomas.

This year three delegates for the Miss Montserrat crown are Sonia-Gale Cabey, Serena Laird, and Ferviany Garcia.

The Miss Teen Montserrat pageant will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Montserrat Cultural Centre. Miss Montserrat pageant is slated for Carnival City on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Montserrat Carnival 2022 runs from Saturday, December 17, 2022, until January 2, 2023. Learn more about the carnival and the past 60 years of the festival by visiting artscouncil.ms and their Montserrat Festivals Facebook page.

