Montserrat Arts Council Releases St. Patrick’s Festival 2023 Calendar

Saturday, March 11 to Sunday, March 19, 2023, have been announced as the dates for the St. Patrick’s Festival in Montserrat.

A calendar for the nine-day festival which commemorates the 1768 uprising on St. Patrick’s Day has been made available by the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC).

Montserrat celebrates St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, as a national holiday and the MAC plans to host the traditional Heritage Feast & Street Parade in 2023.

“We are pleased that more private promoters have committed to hosting live events next year. They bring the energy and fun to the festival as they provide more events for visitors and residents to enjoy, while we at the Arts Council focus on the heritage side and educate the public about the true reason St. Patrick’s Day is a national holiday and celebrated on Montserrat,” said Sharlene Lindsay, MAC’s Head of Planning & Production.

2023 will be the 41st staging of the event, which has become Montserrat’s most popular festival.

Updates on the festival will be available at artscouncil.ms and on the Montserrat Festivals Facebook page.