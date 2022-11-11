Governor’s Office Montserrat Recruitment – Policy and Communications Officer

The Governor’s Office in Montserrat is recruiting for the post of Policy and Communications Officer.

The core purpose of the role is to:

Lead on the design and delivery of Governor’s Office (GO) communications strategy and delivery of communications for the Governor and the office.

Be the lead in the Governor’s Office on Health and Welfare, including liaising with UKHSA.

Support crisis planning.

Develop and manage key events, with other key staff members.

To apply for the role of Policy and Communications Officer, applications must be filled in online. Follow this link to apply: Policy and Communications Officer – Governor’s Office Montserrat – FCO Local Posts (tal.net)

Applications close on November 27 2022.