Arts Council Cancels Miss Montserrat 2022 Pageant

Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) on Friday announced the cancellation of the Miss Montserrat pageant, which was slated to be held on December 28, as part of the Carnival 2022 celebrations.

MAC Director, Kenneth Silcott said “The Board of Directors has taken the decision to cancel the event as it became clear they would not be able to deliver a show that would meet the standards befitting of the 60th year of the festival.”

Last month, the council had hosted a Sashing and Contract signing ceremony for the delegates of both the Miss Montserrat and Miss Teen Montserrat shows. Today’s cancellation does not affect the teen pageant.

“We would like to express our deepest regret to the delegates, the sponsors and the planning team who have already put considerable resources into the pageant. We seek to always present an experience of the highest calibre for the delegates and the audience.

“Our sincerest apologies to the three young women who had begun to prepare for the pageant, and we wish them success in their future endeavours,” the director added.

Sonia-Gale Cabey, Serena Laird and Ferviany Garcia were the three young women vying for the crown.

Montserrat held its first December festival in 1962 and celebrates its 60th anniversary from December 17, 2022, to January 2, 2023.