Montserrat to Celebrate GIS Day Wednesday, November 16

The GIS Centre of the Physical Planning Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture, Land, Housing, and the Environment (MALHE), is hosting GIS Day Forum from 10 AM to noon on Wednesday November 16, 2022, at the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA) Conference Room in Yellow Hill.

GIS Day is a global event, allowing professionals in the field of GIS, to share their work and explain how the geographic approach is taken in addressing unprecedented challenges, from climate change to disaster response.

The forum will feature presentations by John Hawes, from the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, and Alan Mills MBE from MapAction.

Tune in to watch the forum at the link below.