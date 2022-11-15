St. Martin Linguist Dr. Rhoda Arrindell to Present at Arrow Memorial Lecture During Montserrat’s AFW LitFest

St. Martin linguist and author Dr. Rhoda Arrindell is to discuss how the preservation of our dialects is necessary for nation building at this year’s Alphonsus “Arrow” Memorial Lecture.

The lecture named after Montserrat’s most famous entertainer and national hero, Arrow, will be held on Friday, November 18 at 6PM online.

“Language as Protest: How does preserving our dialects serve as a tool for nation building? Is the topic of the main panel discussion,” shared Nerissa Golden, Coordinator of the Alliouagana Festival of the Word. “We are excited about this discussion which brings together three women who believe strongly in language as a part of our culture and our identity?”

Dr. Arrindell is a former minister of education, culture, sports & youth affairs for the Government of St. Maarten and the founder of the Institute for Language Research and Development and the United Academy. While in office, she obtained a doctorate in English, specializing in Caribbean linguistics from the University of Puerto Rico and currently works as a consultant and teaches English at the University of The Bahamas.

In 2014, Dr. Arrindell released Language, Culture, and Identity (House of Nehesi Publishers, St. Martin).

Also on the panel is Ann Marie Dewar, an accomplished musician, singer, choral director, stage manager, creole poet, and costume maker. Ms. Dewar has been involved in the performing arts for over 50 years. She writes in the Montserratian Creole language, and her poetry has appeared in several local and international publications.

Moderating the panel will be immediate past Speaker of the Montserrat Legislative Assembly, Shirley Osborne. Ms. Osborne is a writer and an insatiable reader, a social entrepreneur, and a women’s leadership advocate. Most recently, she curated The Montserrat BrainTrust Alphabet Book, a picture book of the flora, fauna, culture, and language of Montserrat.

Prior to the main panel, there will be a workshop by literacy specialist Deanne Whiskey-John.

Viewers can watch the panel discussion on Friday, November 18 from 6PM on the AFW LitFest Facebook page, and the Discover Montserrat YouTube channel.

Montserrat’s 14th edition of the literary festival is presented in partnership with Montserrat Arts Council, goldenmedia, Governor’s Office, Montserrat Public Library, Montserrat Volcano Observatory, and the Department of Environment.

Learn more about the Alliouagana Festival of the Word at litfest.ms.