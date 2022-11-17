Montserrat to Attend Commonwealth Youth Parliament Conference in Trinidad

Two members of the Montserrat National Youth Parliament will represent Montserrat at the 11th Commonwealth Youth Parliament Conference to be held in Trinidad from November 20 to 24, 2022.

The two-member team comprises Shanique Hoyte (Speaker of the Youth Parliament) and Keanu Kirnon (Member of the Opposition). They were nominated by their fellow Youth Parliamentarians to represent them, a release from the Legislative office said.

Conference attendees are expected to take part in a wide range of activities to include, opening and closing ceremonies, debates, panel discussions, caucus meetings, meeting with the British High Commission and Parliamentary Officials as well as networking.

The conference aims to build capacity and skills in Commonwealth youth who will in return impart the knowledge to their counterparts.