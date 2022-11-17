No Ferry for Christmas, More Flights to Montserrat Added

The Access Division on Thursday said they had been unsuccessful in securing a ferry service for the carnival season.

In a release to the media, Access Coordinator Ashley Lindsay said this was due to operator rescheduling challenges.

“With this development, every effort is being made to ensure that adequate air support will be available, to accommodate passengers who wish to travel to Montserrat during the high season,” the statement read.

The Access Division said it remains committed to assisting when and wherever possible with travel to and from Montserrat, as per the Schedule below:

Please be informed also that interested people can get quick updates and query responses by adding the Access Division to your mobile and Whatsapp list. Add us on 664 392 3600 and call or message us for any enquiries.